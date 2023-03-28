Decatur Police charge man with capital murder; search continues for subject last seen in Flint Creek

The Decatur Police Department has charged a man with capital murder in connection with a Monday robbery attempt and police chase.
Ismael Tariq Smith, 21, of Huntsville was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond, according to Decatur Police.
Police have not released any details on the murder with which Smith is charged.
However, his arrest was revealed in an updated news release about the search for a man last seen going underneath the water in Flint Creek. Police said Smith’s arrest came as part of the investigation into a robbery.
Police said a robbery call came in about 12:53 p.m. Monday near Casa Santiago in the 2,800 block of Spring Avenue SW. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but police said it drove off and a pursuit began on Highway 31 South.
During the pursuit, police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, crossed over the median and eventually ran into Flint Creek near Bowles Bridge Road.
The vehicle submerged and the occupants left the vehicle, police said. One occupant swam across the creek to the shore and was detained. Police have not revealed the identity of this occupant.
The second occupant was last seen struggling to stay afloat downstream. Officers attempted to reach the individual, but were unable to do so as the individual went under, police said. Police have not released the identity of this individual, either.
Tuesday morning, ALEA Marine Police have resumed their search for the missing occupant of the vehicle. Please avoid the area of Flint Creek east of the Bowles Bridge boat launch as units continue to search the area.