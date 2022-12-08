 Skip to main content
Decatur Police charge man in stolen identity, fake check scheme

  • Updated
Kelvin Cornelius Birgans

A man the Decatur Police Department says was forging checks and stealing money is now in custody after a months-long investigation.

Kelvin Cornelius Birgans, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and one count of identity theft.

Police said a Decatur business owner first reported a forged check on Aug. 8. The investigation discovered other victims who didn’t know the suspect, later identified as Birgans, was using their information to deposit forged checks in fraudulent banking accounts.

An arrest warrant for Birgans was issued Nov. 28.

After his Thursday arrest, Birgan was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $47,500.

