Decatur Police: Call about drunk driver leads to suspected drug dealer

The Decatur Police Department says a call about a drunk driver led officers to a drug dealer.
Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated driver at the Phillips 66 gas station on Gordon Terry Parkway about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they found Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, of Decatur and learned his wrecked his vehicle in a nearby ditch.
He was arrested and charged with DUI-Private Property.
Then, police said Pickett was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They said he also had methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Pickett received additional charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $26,100 bond.