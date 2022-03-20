Decatur Police arrest man with stolen gun

On Friday, Decatur Police arrested a man with a gun reported stolen from Huntsville.
Officials say Deandreus Marquez Smith was originally stopped for a traffic violation. Police then found him with marijuana, drug sale paraphernalia, and the loaded, stolen gun.
He's now charged with with first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, and multiple traffic violations.
Smith was taken to the Morgan County Jail and has a $7,100 bond.