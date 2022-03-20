 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police arrest man with stolen gun

  • 0
Deandreus Smith

On Friday, Decatur Police arrested a man with a gun reported stolen from Huntsville.

Officials say Deandreus Marquez Smith was originally stopped for a traffic violation. Police then found him with marijuana, drug sale paraphernalia, and the loaded, stolen gun.

He's now charged with with first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, and multiple traffic violations.

Smith was taken to the Morgan County Jail and has a $7,100 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you