Decatur Police arrest 2 alleged fentanyl dealers

Two Decatur men face criminal charges for their roles as alleged fentanyl dealers.
Brent Mizell, 35, and Holden Blevins, 31, were arrested Tuesday by the Decatur Police Department. Police said investigators found them both with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia related to the sale of drugs during a search of a residence in the 1,600 block of College Street SE.
The two men were booked in the Morgan County Jail on trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Both received bonds of $5,300.