Hispanic Heritage Month: Decatur Police adds Spanish resources to better serve Hispanic community

North Alabama is booming! As more and more people move to the area, the Hispanic population grows.
The latest US Census reports nearly 2,200 Hispanic people moved to Decatur in the last decade. With the new additions, the group now makes up 14% of the city’s population. The Census also found one out of every 10 people in Decatur speaks Spanish.
That’s why the police department decided it was time to pivot to better serve the community.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez works for the Decatur police department. Her main job is to keep the community informed, and often sees people who don’t speak English ask for help.
"It really does hit home for me. I see my family in them. I see my mom. She doesn’t speak English that great, and I really want to believe that someone would help her if she was in a similar situation, especially in the Hispanic community," Cardenas-Martinez said.
That’s why the department decided to start a Spanish Facebook page to help make sure Spanish speakers know what’s going on in their neighborhood.
"If we’ve helped one person, it’s totally worth it," Cardenas-Martinez said.
However, a stigma against law enforcement could be getting in the way of that help.
A 20-20 Pew Research study found only 18% of Hispanic adults say they have a great deal of confidence in police.
It's one of the factors that pushed Juan Carlos Penuelas towards becoming an officer nearly 20 years ago.
“My main goal when I started the police department was to be able to help my community,” Officer Penuelas said.
He’s seen the fear in Decatur's Hispanic community, but hopes to change that.
"We try to explain to them that we’re here just to help them. We’re not there to hurt them," Officer Penuelas said. "We are there for them, and being able to communicate with them in their language is enormous!"
The department has already seen the impact of having Spanish-speaking officers out on the streets.
"It gives them that comfort to speak with you," Officer Penuelas explained.
"The person lights up because they’re happy they have someone that can understand them and help them better," Cardenas-Martinez added.
She believes Hispanic officers and the Spanish Facebook page are the first steps towards making sure people like her mom get the help they need.
"I hope it makes it easier for them," Cardenas-Martinez said. "We really want to build a trusting relationship with them to make them feel comfortable to come forward to talk to us."
Right now, there are five Hispanic officers with the Decatur police department, but it's looking to hire more. Officer Penuelas says the department has seen an increase in interest.