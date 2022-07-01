 Skip to main content
Decatur police: $60,000 in pot found during traffic stop

Yong Gang Chen and the evidence seized by the Decatur Police Department

A Decatur man was arrested Wednesday after police say they found him with a large quantity of marijuana.

Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force and investigators with Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of Grant Street SE after a traffic violation.

Police said a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 was called and found about $60,000 worth of marijuana.

Yong Gang Chen, 34, was also found to have a gun.

He was charged with trafficking in cannabis.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

