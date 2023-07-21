 Skip to main content
Decatur Police: 6 arrested during investigation of drug dealers with fentanyl, pills, more

  • Updated
  • 0
Gracie Marie Hoard, Johnny Cray Stephens

Gracie Marie Hoard and Johnny Cray Stephens 

Six people were arrested on drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department. 

During the month of July, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and opiate pills at a residence in the 1200 block of Thomas Drive SW.

Police say the suspects were identified as Johnny Cray Stephens, 61, of Decatur, and Gracie Marie Hoard, 60, of Decatur.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and made contact with multiple people.

Police say they were identified as Stephens, Hoard, Brittney Marks, 34, Dominique Bass, 33, Ricardo Burnett, 36, and Caleb Winchester, 37.

During a search of the residence, police say over 800 fentanyl pills, a trafficking quantity of oxycodone pills, a trafficking quantity of hydrocodone pills, numerous other controlled substance and prescription medications, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and U.S. currency were located.

The U.S. currency was determined to be drug proceeds and seized pending condemnation proceedings.

Police say all subjects at the scene were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Marks was charged with loitering in a drug house and illegal possession of prescription drugs. She was held in lieu of a $600 bond.

Bass, Burnett, and Winchester were all charged with loitering in a drug house. They were each held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Stephens and Hoard were both charged with trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in opiates, four counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Stephens, who was currently out on bond for prior trafficking offenses, was held in lieu of a $1.5 million cash bond for the new trafficking charges, and a $4,900 bond for the remaining charges. Hoard was held in lieu of a $154,900 bond.

Dominique Bass

Dominique Bass
Ricardo Burnett

Ricardo Burnett
Brittney Marks

Brittney Marks
Caleb Winchester

Caleb Winchester

