Decatur Police: 5 boaters arrested, more expected after reports of illegal activity at Point Mallard

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT... At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Market, or 9 miles north of Moores Mill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, Skyline, New Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Princeton and Plevna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH