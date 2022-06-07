Decatur Police: 5 boaters arrested, more expected after reports of illegal activity at Point Mallard

Decatur Police say they've been called to Point Mallard Park repeatedly this summer over complaints of intoxicated boaters using foul language, smoking marijuana, drinking, littering and playing loud music, often upsetting patrons at the Point Mallard Water Park.
However, it wasn't until Sunday that boaters' behavior led to several people being arrested, according to police.
Decatur Police said park employees told officers that boaters had docked near the beach "and were drinking, smoking marijuana, playing loud, profane music, using profanity and throwing beer bottles and cans on the beach."
Police said the officers didn't see any criminal activity at the time, and when they asked the boaters to leave, the boaters did.
About four hours later, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, managers at the water park said the boaters had returned to the beach and were behaving so offensively, patrons were threatening to leave and never return to the park.
"Officers could hear the loud profane music all the way to the dressing room area of the park from a boat that was backed up to the beach area," Decatur Police said in a statement Tuesday. "They responded to the beach area, finding several intoxicated people with open containers of alcoholic beverages on the beach, in the water and on the boats that were tied together approximately 10 yards off shore."
Police said they tried to speak with the boaters but were met with obscenities and refusals to comply. When officers tried to arrest one of the boat owners, an officer was pushed from behind and splashed with water by someone who then swam into deeper water to avoid arrest.
When the officer removed his vest and portable radio so he could follow the person who splashed him, a third person took the radio and threw it into the water. That person was arrested for public intoxication and will face an additional charge for criminal mischief, according to police.
Police said the officer then noticed a woman yelling at park staff while holding an open beer, and when he tried to arrest her, two other women grabbed the officer. The officer sprayed them with pepper gas and managed to arrest one of the women, but the others got away.
As for the guy who splashed the officer, Decatur Police said the Morgan County Sheriff's Office's Boat Unit located the boat and escorted it to the Decatur Boat Harbor, where the person was arrested.
In all, the following were arrested:
- Katherine Cornelison of Decatur, public intoxication and resisting arrest;
- Bradley Wilhite of Hartselle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest;
- Dakota Lamon of Decatur, public intoxication;
- Lane Dean of Decatur, public intoxication; and
- Joshua Holcomb of Waterloo, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police said more arrests are expected as the other boaters are identified.
Decatur Police ended their statement with a reminder to citizens that the waters near and around Point Mallard are within the city's limits, and all state laws or city ordinances are in effect on land and waterways. This includes laws against open containers of alcohol, public intoxication, loud music, disorderly conduct, public lewdness and indecent exposure.