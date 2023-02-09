Decatur Police: 3 charged in plot to steal identities, create ID papers for undocumented immigrants

Three people have been charged with trafficking in stolen identities and could face even more charges related to their alleged roles in a scheme to provide fake identifying documents for undocumented immigrants.
Decatur Police said investigators with its vice/narcotics unit received information in January and February about the suspects and scheme. The investigation eventually led to a multiagency search of a residence in the 1000 block of Honeysuckle Lane SW on Wednesday.
There, police said, investigators found several forms of identification that were determined stolen, as well as illegally made identifying documents.
The following were arrested and charged:
- Estela Pablo, 32, of Decatur, one count of trafficking in stolen identities;
- Agustin Tzep-Pablo, 27, of Decatur, one count of trafficking in stolen identities and one count of tampering with physical evidence; and
- Miguel Pablo Gutierrez, 43, of Decatur, one count of trafficking in stolen identities and one count of giving a false name to law enforcement.
Additional charges and arrests are pending, police said.
Bond was set at $150,000 for Pablo and $150,300 each for Tzep-Pablo and Gutierrez.