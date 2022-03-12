Decatur Police: 3 arrested on drug charges

On Monday officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway SE for a suspicious person.
Officer Kim Evans made contact with 44-year-old Jeffery Michael Merchant, 36-year-old Sarah Lynn Roberts, and 49-year-old Jamie Russel Grubaugh of Danville.
Merchant and Roberts were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (Spice), drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and prescription medication without a prescription, according to Decatur Police.
Grubaugh was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merchant and Roberts were arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,900 bond.
Grubaugh was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $600 bond.