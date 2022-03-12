 Skip to main content
Decatur Police: 3 arrested on drug charges

Decatur drug arrests

Jamie Grubaugh, Sarah Roberts and Jeffery Merchant

On Monday officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway SE for a suspicious person.

Officer Kim Evans made contact with 44-year-old Jeffery Michael Merchant, 36-year-old Sarah Lynn Roberts, and 49-year-old Jamie Russel Grubaugh of Danville.

Merchant and Roberts were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (Spice), drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and prescription medication without a prescription, according to Decatur Police.

Grubaugh was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merchant and Roberts were arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,900 bond.

Grubaugh was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $600 bond.

