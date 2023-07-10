Decatur Police: 2 suspected drug dealers found with spice, real and fake meth, pills, more

A Trinity man and a Hartselle woman were arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Jeremy Jones, 33, and Kayla Tallent, 33, were charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of imitation controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Friday, a Decatur officer performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Church Street NE and 8th Avenue NE.
During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver, Jones, and the passenger, Tallent.
Police say a vehicle search was conducted where a trafficking quantity of synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, a distribution quantity of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine, a clear crystal substance that was presented as imitation methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and an AR style rifle were found.
After investigators with the Vice/Narcotic Unit responded, both subjects were placed under arrest.
Police say both were booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Both had bonds set at $204,400.