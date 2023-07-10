 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police: 2 suspected drug dealers found with spice, real and fake meth, pills, more

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Jones, Kayla Tallent

Jeremy Jones and Kayla Tallent

A Trinity man and a Hartselle woman were arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Jeremy Jones, 33, and Kayla Tallent, 33, were charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of imitation controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, a Decatur officer performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Church Street NE and 8th Avenue NE.

During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver, Jones, and the passenger, Tallent.

Police say a vehicle search was conducted where a trafficking quantity of synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, a distribution quantity of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine, a clear crystal substance that was presented as imitation methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and an AR style rifle were found.

After investigators with the Vice/Narcotic Unit responded, both subjects were placed under arrest.

Police say both were booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Both had bonds set at $204,400.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you