Decatur Police: 2 juveniles hit in accidental shootings at park

Two juveniles are being treated for gunshot wounds in what Decatur Police are calling accidental shootings.
Officers responded to Wilson Morgan Park, 300 Beltline Road, about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found two juveniles, one male and one female, who had been shot.
Police said the male juvenile has the firearm when it accidentally discharged and shot the female juvenile. Police said witnesses told them the male juvenile accidentally shot himself when he discharged the firearm a second time.
The female juvenile was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The male juvenile was flown to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.