Decatur Police: 2 drug dealers found passed out in vehicle with meth, fentanyl, cocaine

Two Decatur men were arrested for drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle.
Del Roan, 57, and William Collins, 57, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute, according to the Decatur Police Department.
On Friday, Decatur police officers responded to the Wavaho gas station on Highway 31 S to check the well-being of two men passed out in a vehicle.
Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Roan, and a passenger, identified as Collins.
Collins was determined to be actively overdosing and was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital by Emergency Medical Services for treatment, police say.
Police say a search of the vehicle was conducted where they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a quantity of cocaine/fentanyl mixture within the vehicle.
After investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit responded to the scene, Roan was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Since Collins had been taken to the hospital, police say he was not arrested at the time but that warrants were obtained for his arrest upon his release from the hospital.
On Tuesday, officers placed Collins under arrest at his residence and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Roan is being held in lieu of a $400,000 bond. Collins’ bond is set at $15,000.