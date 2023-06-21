Decatur Police: 2 arrested, 1 shot after robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday after shooting another man in Decatur.
Ralph Coleman, 22, of Dothan, and Corey Brooks, 23, of Decatur were charged with two counts of robbery and assault, according to the Decatur Police Department.
On Tuesday about 12:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery report in the 300 block of Cardinal Drive SW in Decatur.
While officers were on their way to the scene, police say the Morgan County 911 Center received a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound near the 100 block of Austinville Road SW in Decatur.
The male victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital where police say he is in stable condition.
Detectives with the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and determined the robbery and shooting were related.
Police say the shooting victim had left the scene with an acquaintance before pulling over near the 100 block of Austinville Road SW to seek help.
After obtaining the suspect’s vehicle description and spreading it to surrounding agencies, Huntsville police located the vehicle along with Coleman and Brooks.
Police detained the two men after a brief pursuit.
Decatur detectives responded to the scene in Huntsville and transported Coleman and Brooks to the Decatur Police Department.
Brooks and Coleman were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Both are being held without bond.