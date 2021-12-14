Decatur pastor grateful for community's contributions to help his home state of Kentucky

Bill Clement, pastor at First Christian Church in Decatur, is a Kentucky native. In his hometown, 12 people died as a result of the storms and tornados that passed through the state. Now, he's getting a trailer loaded up with donations for the area as it works to rebuild.
"Within just a few miles of the home where I lived, people's lives have just been changed completely because they've lost everything," Clement said.
It's only been about a month since Clement moved to Alabama. For most of his life, his home was in western Kentucky. Seeing pictures and videos and hearing from friends in Kentucky about the devastation has been emotional for him.
"To hear my best friend talk to me for two hours about getting up in the middle of the night, trying to drive an hour to find their mother- and father-in-law and not recognizing the neighborhood hardly because all the homes were destroyed, every home was just completely demolished — it's just emotional to see them go through this," he said.
Clement is using those emotions as motivation to do exactly what he preaches, helping others in need. He's now depending on the North Alabama community where he currently lives for donations as the church is looking to collect as much as they can before they head down to deliver the items.
They're collecting blankets, tarps, diapers, toiletries, snack items, bottled water and pet food, he said.
He said, from talking with friends, they've already expressed how grateful they are for the relief efforts so far. He's thankful the new state he calls home is so generous.
"The people in Alabama are very loving," Clement said.
Items can be dropped off at First Christian Church in Decatur on Wednesday as well. Clement will be leaving to deliver the items Thursday morning.