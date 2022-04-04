Decatur parole officer on mandatory leave after DUI, endangerment arrest in Lawrence County

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles confirms one of its officers was arrested Sunday in Lawrence County.
Jail records show Daniel Keith Dutton was booked into the Lawrence County Jail at 8:46 p.m. Dutton is charged with DUI (alcohol), resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of no child restraint seat.
He remained in the jail Monday with bond set at $5,900.
The bureau said Monday that Dutton worked in the Decatur Field Office and has been "suspended and placed on mandatory leave pending further investigation."