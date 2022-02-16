Decatur opens small business loan applications for the third time

Some relief could come to small businesses in Decatur. The city opened applications for the third installment of Covid small business grant assistance program Wednesday.
The money comes from the Federal Cares Act.
Local businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic can apply for a zero-interest loan of up to $20,000. That loan could then be forgiven in 12 months.
"It's very important," Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said. "This is the third time we've had the opportunity to do this and its really geared towards those who maybe have yet to apply and take advantage of this opportunity through the Small Business Administration."
According to the city, the money can be used to cover administrative costs, like utilities, rent, mortgage payments, or payroll.
Businesses with less than 25 employees can apply. Other eligible businesses include restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and health clubs. The city said those businesses need to have been in operation since at least March of 2019.
In total, 45 businesses took advantage of the program since 2020. 20 small businesses were granted aid in 2020, 25 in 2021. Mayor Bowling said he hopes more small businesses take advantage of the opportunity in 2022.
To apply, click on this link, or pick up an application at Decatur City Hall or Chamber of Commerce.