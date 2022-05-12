Decatur noise complaint leads to meth, pills, stolen gun, 3 arrests

Three people in Decatur face drug charges after a noise complaint led to their arrests.
The three were discovered after Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,300 block of Point Mallard Parkway SE about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
They said Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36, was found to have methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (spice), prescription drugs without a prescription, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms. One of the firearms had been reported stolen by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Colby Waynette Poff, 37, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, multiple prescription drugs without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Stephens Brown, 34, was found to be in possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Severinsen was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $6,900.
Poff was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $2,900.
Brown was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $600.