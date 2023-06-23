Decatur neighbor describes saving child from dog attack

Thursday night a child in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital after a dog attack. The attack happened on Fifth Avenue NW.
Neighbor Ryan Dutton said he heard screams and looked out his window to see the dog had hold of the child’s leg.
Dutton fought the dog off and his wife helped tend to her wounds until the ambulance arrived.
Dutton said, “I didn’t even think .. the moment I realized a dog was attacking a kid I was out that door. Honestly it was almost a blur ...but I can remember just going and trying to keep it away."
Decatur Police say the child sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
After the attack, Decatur Animal Control took custody of the dog. Animal control says they have been in contact with the dogs’ owners about the next steps that need to be taken.