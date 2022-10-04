Decatur native joins crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

A North Alabama native is sailing the Mediterranean Sea as a cast member on a popular reality show.
Reid Jenkins of Decatur recently joined the cast of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Bravo. He’s working as a deckhand on Season 7 of the show, which airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on Bravo. You also can watch episodes on Peacock.
According to the “Below Deck Mediterranean” website, this season “Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht ‘Home’ to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world.”
Jenkins is a 2015 graduate of Decatur High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Alabama.
Here’s his official bio from BravoTV.com:
“Born and raised in Decatur, Ala., Reid Jenkins knew from an early age that there was more to life than his small hometown and its two-lane roads.
“After changing his major several times in college and surviving a short stint in Washington, D.C., Reid set out to find a career that would pay well and include traveling around the world.
“With over three years of experience in the yachting and marine industry, Reid isn’t afraid of the blood, sweat and tears that yachting entails. Never one to stand around, he’s always itching for action and the chance to pitch in to get things done.
“Now, Reid works as a captain for small yacht deliveries, freelances for deckhand gigs and aspires to run his own yacht surveying firm with his father.
“When he’s off charter, Reid enjoys running, scuba diving and volunteering, previously serving on a volunteer board of directors for a baseball league for kids with disabilities.”
