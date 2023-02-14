Decatur names Aairon Savage as new Red Raiders football coach

Decatur City Schools is excited to announce the hiring of Aairon Savage as the new Decatur High School Red Raider head varsity football coach.
Savage graduated from Auburn University in 2008, earning his bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and his master's degree in Biomechanics. Savage played football at Auburn and was on the 2010 BCS National Champion Tiger Squad. In his freshman season, Savage was named a Rivals All-Freshmen All-American and named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team.
After college, Savage transitioned to the sideline as a coach with experience in high school and college football, coaching at Valdosta High School and his alma mater, Auburn University. Most recently, Savage served as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator at Western Illinois University. His resume also includes coaching positions at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Georgia State University, where he was named the number one recruiter in the Sun Belt Conference, the University of Northern lowa, Army West Point, Arkansas Tech University, and Georgia Tech.
"We are so excited to have Coach Savage as the next head football coach at Decatur High School. We look forward to him continuing the long standing tradition of Red Raider football," said Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas.
Coach Savage is married to the former Dr. Coleigh Danielle Brock. The couple has two daughters, three-year-old Aleigh and two-year-old Ari. Dr. Savage and the couple's children currently reside in Decatur.