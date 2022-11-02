Decatur mother who illegally boarded school bus arrested, released on bond

The Decatur mother who police say illegally boarded a school bus in late October has been booked and released from the Morgan County Jail on multiple charges.
Decatur Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Amanda Michelle Goins.
She is charged with:
- Assault with bodily fluids
- Aggravated assault (non-family)
- Disorderly conduct
- Trespassing on a school bus
Goins was booked into the Morgan County Jail Monday and released after about two hours on a $1,200 bond.
Police confirm Goins was the cause of an "altercation" with a Decatur City Schools bus driver on October 19.
Students were on board the bus at the time of the incident but school leaders say no one was ever in any danger.