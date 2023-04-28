 Skip to main content
Decatur mother jailed after 4-year-old child revived with Narcan tests positive for fentanyl

Erica Brittany Jerry

A Decatur woman is locked up on drug charges after paramedics had to use Narcan to revive one of her children.

Erica Brittany Jerry was arrested Friday morning after emergency responders went to her house for an unresponsive 4-year-old.

That child tested positive for fentanyl at the hospital.

Jerry is charged with trafficking fentanyl and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. That’s one count for each child in the home at the time of the incident

Court records show police found 199 fentanyl pills in the home.

Jerry was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $90,000.

