Decatur mother arrested after 2 kids test positive for meth, marijuana

A Decatur woman was arrested after two children were found to have methamphetamine and marijuana in their systems.
Layna Arcega, 30, was charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Decatur Police Department.
On Feb. 21, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources made a report to the Decatur Police Department in reference to two children being exposed to controlled substances and testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, police say.
Police say detectives confirmed the positive test results, and two felony warrants for chemical endangerment of a child were issued for the children’s mother, Arcega.
Police say they took Arcega into custody Wednesday.
Arcega was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Jail records show Arcega was released late Wednesday night.