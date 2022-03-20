 Skip to main content
Decatur motel guests shocked by murder-suicide in parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Quality Inn Decatur

Quality Inn in Decatur.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a motel parking lot in Decatur.

People staying at the motel were shocked to hear gunshots, saying they would never expect to hear shots fired at this specific motel.

"I just don't understand, like, how it just happens around here. It's pretty nice around here," said Johnathan.

He came to Decatur for the weekend and was staying at the Quality Inn off of Jameson Drive.

"Just visiting my cousin for the weekend," he explained.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, his weekend trip took a drastic turn.

"My cousin had woke me up. She told me she heard gunshots, and we stepped out on the balcony, and we seen two bodies out there," he said.

Two men were suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The Decatur Police Department said one man was dead when officers arrived at the scene, while the other man was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Decatur Police said the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide. Although there is no threat to the public, it is still a traumatic event for those staying at the motel.

"It's dramatic, yeah. Just like two people laying out there in the middle of the road," said Johnathan.

It is an ongoing investigation, as officials work to figure out the motive behind the murder-suicide.

