Decatur Morgan Hospital leaders: Covid-19 surge puts staffing at critical level

Staffing levels at Decatur Morgan Hospital are critical right now due to the latest coronavirus surge.
Hospital leaders say they are doing their best to treat the influx of patients despite more than 90 employees in various positions across the hospital in quarantine and more than 200 other hospital employees self-monitoring for symptoms.
Leaders say the staff is overwhelmed as patient numbers and those being tested continue to rise.
"We're in this together," said Anita Walden, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s chief nursing officer.
“We're doing our very best at the hospital. We're trying to take care of each other as well as our patients, so please bear with us, we appreciate our community as always but we are asking please bear with us."
Hospital leaders want to remind you if you are feeling very sick or begin to feel symptoms like shortness of breath to not hesitate to come to get help.
They say in the last Covid-19 surge they noticed people didn't come to the hospital until it was too late.