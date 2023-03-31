 Skip to main content
Decatur Middle, Decatur High schools on heightened alert for 'potential threat'

  • Updated
  • 0
Decatur City Schools Sign

Decatur City Schools

The Decatur City School System reports Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School are on heightened alert.

This move was made after a teacher received an email Friday morning from a former student who made a potential threat, according to a news release from the district.

That threat, as of 9:57 a.m. Friday, included three messages "possibly sent by a former student threatening gun violence at our high school," according to the system.

Parents and staff at both schools have been alerted, and the system's Crisis Response Team as well as Decatur Police are on location.

