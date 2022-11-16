Decatur mayor faces backlash for listing property on Airbnb, violating his city's ordinance

The mayor of Decatur is under fire for listing his property on Airbnb, even though short-term rentals are not allowed in the city.
The listing, which has been removed from Airbnb, boasted "an adorable guesthouse in Historic Old Decatur" for roughly $80 a night. These details are seen in an image captured by the Decatur Daily, who first broke the story.
The host is identified in the listing as Russell, which is Mayor Tab Bowling's middle name. The property is located on the corner of Walnut and Line streets in historic Decatur.
While it's no longer listed, city council members say it never should have been listed in the first place.
"As the rules are now, those are not allowed. And as elected leaders, we need to model the way for our citizens," said Jacob Ladner, city council president. "It's been a topic of conversation, and I think everyone is well aware that those are not currently allowed."
WAAY 31 reached out to the mayor to ask why he listed the property in the first place, when he knew it was against the ordinance that he is supposed to enforce.
Bowling declined an interview, but a spokesperson for the city issued a statement on his behalf: "I regret listing our property before the City Council considers modifications to our current ordinance. Our property was removed from all listings."
His short statement begs the question, does the mayor regret listing the property or getting caught?
Either way, he might not face any penalties. A handful of people currently have listings on Airbnb, which indicates the city does not heavily regulate their ordinance.
"We don't have good enforcement; there's really not any teeth in any enforcement. So other than maybe some political fallout or, you know — embarrassment is the term, I think, the Mayor used — I don't think there's any real repercussions," said Ladner.
The ordinance about short-term rentals is part of Decatur City Code Section 25-10.11, which deals with R-4 Multi-family Residential District requirements. According to the city's community development department, anyone found in violation would first be sent a letter to cease and desist.
If they continue, they would be summoned to court. Community Development said so far, no one has been taken to court.
Since there are no harsh penalties, the mayor might not face any repercussions.
"If there was teeth in this ordinance, that there were penalties for breaking it, just like if the Mayor was speeding and he got pulled over, he would have to pay that ticket, he would have to do that," Ladner said. "But in this case, when there are people operating short-term rentals, there's really just not a penalty in place."
The city of Decatur is in the process of rewriting zoning ordinances, and Ladner expects short-term rentals to be discussed early next year.