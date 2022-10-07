Decatur man who killed cousin in 2019 loses appeal

A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal.
Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
Fuqua was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a habitual felony offender. On Sept. 30, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed his conviction.
“Shadeed Fuqua murdered his cousin, Jermaine Jones, by shooting him until he fell upon the ground, and he continued to fire his pistol at Jones until his clip was empty,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Despite his efforts to evade justice, Fuqua’s conviction and life-without-parole sentence remain in effect to ensure he will answer for his crime.”