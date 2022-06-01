Decatur man jailed on multiple possessing, sharing obscene matter charges

A Decatur man has been arrested on multiple counts of possessing and sharing obscene matter.
Curtis Wayne Dillon, 49, faces three counts of possession of obscene matter and three counts of dissemination of obscene matter.
Alabama defines obscene matter as “a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.”
On March 30, the Decatur Police Department received information that a resident had circulated obscene matter and the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation.
Dillon was developed as a suspect, and multiple electronic devices were seized from his home on April 27. He was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $90,000.