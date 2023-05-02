 Skip to main content
Decatur man jailed on charges of shooting into a home

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicquan Nicholas Forbes

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after police say he fired “an AR-15 style weapon” at a home.

Nicquan Nicholas Forbes, 20, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of shooting into an occupied building.

According to Decatur Police, officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Clearview Street and Morgan Avenue SW about 5:36 p.m. April 23.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings and the weapon, as well as discovering a residence had been struck multiple times.

Forbes was located Tuesday and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $110,000.

Decatur Police said he’s also being held on a warrant for an unrelated shooting that happened in 2020.

