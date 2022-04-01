Decatur man indicted on 25 counts of child pornography possession

A Morgan County man has been indicted on multiple counts of child pornography possession.
Jason Putnam, 47, of Decatur was arrested Nov. 3, 2021.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Morgan County grand jury last month.
That indictment charges Putnam with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17, according to a news release from Marshall’s office.
The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur Police Department.
If convicted, Putnam faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts of possession of obscene matter, which are class C felonies.
He remains free on $300,000 bond.