Decatur man found with 2 pounds of cocaine, charged with drug trafficking

A Decatur man was arrested for multiple drug-related charges after found with two pounds of cocaine, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Terence Orrick Jones, 54, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the month of July, police say investigators with the Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit opened an investigation into cocaine distribution in the 400 block of Davis Court NW in Decatur. Police say the suspect was identified as Jones.
Police also say it was determined that Jones conducted his operation at a residence in the 100 block of Creekmound Drive in Huntsville.
On Tuesday, investigators and patrol officers executed a search warrant at the Davis Court NW address.
During the search, police say approximately two pounds of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.
Also on Tuesday, investigators with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the Creekmound Drive address.
During the search, a large quantity of U.S. currency and a firearm were located.
Police say the currency was determined to be drug proceeds and seized pending condemnation procedures.
Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $752,800 bond.