Decatur man facing multiple charges after being found with ‘trafficking amount’ of spice

A Decatur man is now facing multiple drug charges after being found Wednesday with synthetic cannabinoids (spice), marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Decatur Police Department said vice/narcotics investigators were responding to complaints of drug activity near Carridale Street and Morgan Avenue Southwest when they met with 38-year-old Jackie Jerome Heard.
After finding the drugs and paraphernalia in Heard’s possession, police arrested him on charges of trafficking in synthetic controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He remained Thursday in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bond set at $5,600.