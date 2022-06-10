Decatur man faces life in prison for kidnapping, strangling girlfriend

A Decatur man faces life in prison after being convicted of abducting and strangling is girlfriend.
A jury on Wednesday found Timothy Theodis Price, 47, guilty of domestic violence by strangulation and kidnapping.
A Morgan County jury determined that Price abducted and strangled his girlfriend during an argument at their home in Decatur in August 2019.
Due to his prior felony convictions, Price faces a sentence of life imprisonment, either with or without the possibility of parole.
He is being held in the Morgan County Jail until his sentencing on Aug. 2.