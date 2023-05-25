Decatur man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A Decatur man was arrested for multiple charges after being pulled over in his vehicle.
During the traffic stop in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 31 S, Brandon Williams, 52, was taken into custody when he was found to have multiple warrants with the Decatur Police Department.
According to police, Williams was in possession of a quantity of opiate pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia when pulled over.
Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say there were also warrants executed for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of marijuana in the first degree, possession of marijuana in the second degree, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams was taken to the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $13,000.