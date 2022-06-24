Decatur man faces assault with bodily fluids charge after neighbor reports multiple break-ins

A Decatur man is facing burglary and assault charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home on multiple occasions and helping himself to her underwear drawer.
Court records state the victim first noticed the soiled underwear in her drawers during the summer of 2021. It happened repeatedly over the next few months, during which time she became suspicious of her neighbor, 56-year-old William Wayne Cox.
Court records say she confronted him, and he told her why he had been breaking into her home when she wasn't there, ejaculating into her underwear and leaving it in the drawers. Records did not include his reasoning.
Decatur Police say the victim reported the incidents to their department in April.
Cox was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary and assault with bodily fluids. Bond was set at $3,000.