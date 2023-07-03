Decatur man convicted in slashing man’s face over $15 loses appeal

A Decatur man will remain in prison after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his attempt to overturn his 35-year sentence.
Darren Jamahl Smith, 29, of Decatur was convicted on robbery and assault charges in Morgan County on Aug. 3, 2022. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge and 10 years on the assault charge.
He’s being held in Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.
According to a news release from Attorney General Steve Marshall:
The evidence at trial showed that on March 6, 2020, the victim drove to an apartment complex to help a friend move. Smith drove up and asked the victim to let him have $15 in exchange for $30 later.
When the victim refused, Smith got out of his car, pulled out a knife, and slashed the victim across his forehead and right ear. Smith contended that he got into an argument with the victim who threatened him instead of the other way around.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained the guilty verdicts.
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Smith’s convictions. The Court did so in a decision issued June 16
Attorney General Marshall commends Assistant Attorney General Hunter Hamm for his successful work on this case and thanks District Attorney Scott Anderson and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending these convictions.