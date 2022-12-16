Decatur man charged with trafficking meth

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspected Decatur drug dealer.
Adam Johnson Atkins, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking - methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Thursday, Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Division agents executed a search warrant on a home in the 3,000 block of Monterey Drive SW in Decatur.
The sheriff’s office said agents found a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.
Atkins was booked in the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $10,300.