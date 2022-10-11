Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area.
Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months.
On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue. Decatur Police said Morrow fled on foot when investigators tried to arrest him and was taken into custody in the area of Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue.
Investigators said they found Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 6.5 grams of fentanyl in Morrow's possession. It was also determined that the Morgan County Sheriff's Office had an outstanding warrant for Morrow's arrest for trafficking heroin.
Morrow is now charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in illegal drugs (heroin), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he remains without bond as of Tuesday.