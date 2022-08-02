Decatur man charged with trafficking drugs after search reveals more than 2 pounds of meth, pot

A Decatur man was arrested Monday on drug possession and trafficking charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit worked with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Decatur Police Department's vice/narcotics unit Monday to search a home in the 2400 block of Gaslight Place.
That search resulted in the seizure of 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as a significant amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun, the sheriff's office said.
Also at the home were 23-year-old Lewis Edward Williams Jr. and an unidentified female, according to the sheriff's office.
Williams was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $275,000.