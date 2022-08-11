Decatur man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from potential client

A Decatur man is facing a first-degree theft charge after a resident alleged he accepted a check worth thousands of dollars for work he never did.
Decatur Police said the resident filed the report in July following months without contact from 28-year-old Christopher Jay Britt. The resident said they hired Britt, of Britt Lawncare and Landscaping, to work at their residence.
The resident told police they paid a $7,000 deposit to Britt in March. Police said Britt cashed the deposit check that day but never contacted the resident, never started the work and never gave any of the money back.
On July 18, a warrant was obtained for Britt's arrest. He was taken into custody Thursday on one count of theft in the first degree.
He was taken to Morgan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bond.