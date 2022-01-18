Decatur man charged with sodomy, sexual abuse of child younger than 12

A Decatur man was arrested Monday in connection with a 2020 sexual assault of a juvenile.
Clay Joseph Cameron, 40, is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Cameron was arrested after a vehicle stop about 10:47 p.m. Monday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police said the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources filed a report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile on Oct. 5. The victim said Cameron sexually abused her in Decatur.
Cameron was indicted by the Morgan County Grand Jury on Nov. 30 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
His bond was set at $50,000.