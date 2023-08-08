Decatur man charged with setting wife on fire

A Decatur man was arrested after setting his wife on fire Tuesday morning.
Riley Herbert Willis III, 40, was charged with domestic violence–assault and arson.
According to the Decatur Police Department, officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division, along with Decatur Fire & Rescue, and Decatur-Morgan Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to Summer Courtyard Apartments, located at 2216 Acadia Drive SW, in reference to a report of a burn victim.
First responders arrived on scene and began providing aid to a female burn victim. Decatur Fire & Rescue says crews found a female victim with first and second degree burns to approximately 40 percent of her body.
Police say officers began to investigate the incident and learned that the victim was intentionally set on fire by her husband, Willis, while they were inside their apartment.
Patrol officers quickly located Willis hiding inside another apartment within the apartment complex, police say.
Detectives with the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Police say it was determined Willis used an accelerant to set his wife and their apartment on fire before he fled the scene though a back window to avoid being seen.
The victim suffered from serious physical injuries and was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital where she is in critical condition.
Willis is to be held in the Morgan County Jail without bond, per Aniah’s Law. Police say both offenses are Class A felonies.