Decatur man charged with possession of child pornography

A monthslong investigation into a tip about child pornography in Decatur has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur resident, police say.
Phillip Anthony Cole, 58, was arrested Friday after a search of his residence. Decatur Police Department said members of its Internet Crimes Against Children and Vice/Narcotics units obtained a search warrant for his home after he became a suspect in ICAC's investigation.
That investigation was prompted by a tip received in June, Decatur Police said.
Cole is charged with three counts of possession of obscene matter involving a child with intent to distribute, jail records show. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.