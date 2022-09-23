 Skip to main content
Decatur man charged with possession of child pornography

  • Updated
Phillip Anthony Cole

A monthslong investigation into a tip about child pornography in Decatur has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur resident, police say.

Phillip Anthony Cole, 58, was arrested Friday after a search of his residence. Decatur Police Department said members of its Internet Crimes Against Children and Vice/Narcotics units obtained a search warrant for his home after he became a suspect in ICAC's investigation. 

That investigation was prompted by a tip received in June, Decatur Police said. 

Cole is charged with three counts of possession of obscene matter involving a child with intent to distribute, jail records show. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond. 

Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

