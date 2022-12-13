Decatur man charged with neglect, elder abuse after victim found with serious injuries

A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree elder abuse and neglect after police said they found a 74-year-old victim with serious injuries last month.
The Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Somerville Road SE for an assault investigation on Nov. 10. There, they found the victim, who appeared to have been injured in an assault.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital to receive treatment, and 52-year-old Daryle Lamonica Mosley was identified as a suspect.
Mosley was arrested Sunday and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. As of Tuesday, he was still listed as an inmate on jail records.