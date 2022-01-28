 Skip to main content
Decatur man charged with multiple counts of possession of obscene matter

  Updated
  • 0
Brian Young Jr.

A Decatur man has been arrested on five charges of possession of obscene matter.

Brian Young Jr., 23, was arrested Thursday after a search of his home by the Decatur Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Vice Narcotics Unit.

Decatur police said the department received a tip on Jan. 20 that Young had the material, which was later located on an electronic device during the search.

Police have not released details on the material, but Alabama statute says the charge deals with depictions of a person under the age of 17.

Young was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $12,500.

