Decatur man charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop, home searched

A Decatur man is now facing a drug trafficking charge after police say he was found with a significant amount of methamphetamine in his home.
Decatur Police Department said investigators pulled over 45-year-old Tavoris Montez Goode on Thursday, near the intersection of Eighth Street and Second Avenue SW.
After the traffic stop, investigators visited Goode's residence with a search warrant. The department alleges Goode "was subsequently found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine."
Goode was taken to the Morgan County Jail on one count of trafficking in illegal drugs. He remained in the jail as of Friday with bond set at $250,000.