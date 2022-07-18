Decatur man charged with arson after overnight apartment fire

A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree arson after police say he intentionally started a fire inside an apartment building while others were inside.
Decatur Police said the fire happened in the 1600 block of Ororke Lane SW. Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Police and fire marshals investigated the fire and identified 40-year-old Rigoberto Ojendiz Tellez as a suspect.
Tellez was arrested Monday on the charge and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.